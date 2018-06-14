WEX Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (WEX)

WEX Inc (NYSE:WEX) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors purchased 728 put options on the company. This is an increase of 777% compared to the average volume of 83 put options.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WEX. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in WEX by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 219,678 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,026,000 after purchasing an additional 12,943 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in shares of WEX during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $465,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of WEX during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,943,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new position in shares of WEX during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, Braun Stacey Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of WEX during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,951,000.

Get WEX alerts:

WEX opened at $190.04 on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The stock has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.06, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.84. WEX has a 52-week low of $100.17 and a 52-week high of $193.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.08. WEX had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 13.66%. The firm had revenue of $354.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that WEX will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WEX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $179.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Citigroup upgraded shares of WEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 26th. ValuEngine raised WEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. SunTrust Banks set a $175.00 price target on WEX and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of WEX in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.42.

WEX Company Profile

WEX Inc provides corporate card payment solutions in North and South America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment and processing services.

Receive News & Ratings for WEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.