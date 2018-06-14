Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (IOVA) Shares Bought by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:IOVA) by 92.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 36,000 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned about 0.08% of Iovance Biotherapeutics worth $1,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. QVT Financial LP increased its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 70.1% in the 4th quarter. QVT Financial LP now owns 1,124,295 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,615,000 after purchasing an additional 463,486 shares in the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 119.6% in the 4th quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,866,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,900 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,864,841 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,918,000 after purchasing an additional 401,743 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 574,043 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,592,000 after purchasing an additional 49,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Consonance Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,859,000. 86.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IOVA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley upgraded Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. BidaskClub cut Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $22.00 target price on Iovance Biotherapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Iovance Biotherapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.81.

IOVA stock opened at $13.40 on Thursday. Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc has a 52-week low of $4.45 and a 52-week high of $19.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -9.50 and a beta of 5.43.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.02). research analysts expect that Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc will post -1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Iovance Biotherapeutics

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The company's lead product candidate is LN-144, an adoptive cell therapy that is in Phase II clinical trial using tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients' tumors for the treatment of metastatic melanoma.

