New York State Common Retirement Fund Boosts Position in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,315 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.19% of IPG Photonics worth $23,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in IPG Photonics by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,391,000 after purchasing an additional 5,796 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in IPG Photonics by 157.7% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 200,599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,952,000 after purchasing an additional 122,759 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in IPG Photonics by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,874,614 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $829,672,000 after purchasing an additional 648,145 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in IPG Photonics by 76.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 210,503 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,075,000 after purchasing an additional 91,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in IPG Photonics by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,489 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,818,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. 57.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get IPG Photonics alerts:

IPGP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 target price (up previously from $230.00) on shares of IPG Photonics in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on IPG Photonics in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $294.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered IPG Photonics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. IPG Photonics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $274.00.

IPGP stock traded up $0.48 during trading on Thursday, hitting $241.82. The stock had a trading volume of 1,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 524,977. The company has a current ratio of 9.54, a quick ratio of 7.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. IPG Photonics Co. has a twelve month low of $136.62 and a twelve month high of $264.11. The stock has a market cap of $13.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.45, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.91.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.13. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 21.59% and a net margin of 25.56%. The company had revenue of $359.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. IPG Photonics’s revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that IPG Photonics Co. will post 8.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Trevor Ness sold 6,000 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.44, for a total transaction of $1,502,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 10,000 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.88, for a total transaction of $2,538,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,567,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,921,363,586.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,255 shares of company stock worth $10,528,512 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 33.40% of the company’s stock.

About IPG Photonics

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include low, medium, and high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; laser diode chips and packaged laser diodes; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

Receive News & Ratings for IPG Photonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IPG Photonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.