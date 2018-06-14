First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Buys 5,494 Shares of ISHARES TR/MSCI USA MIN VOLATI (USMV)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of ISHARES TR/MSCI USA MIN VOLATI (BATS:USMV) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 86,494 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,494 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in ISHARES TR/MSCI USA MIN VOLATI were worth $4,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in shares of ISHARES TR/MSCI USA MIN VOLATI by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 28,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,498,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of ISHARES TR/MSCI USA MIN VOLATI by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 52,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,738,000 after buying an additional 1,097 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ISHARES TR/MSCI USA MIN VOLATI by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 22,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in ISHARES TR/MSCI USA MIN VOLATI by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 36,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,937,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Friedenthal Financial boosted its position in ISHARES TR/MSCI USA MIN VOLATI by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Friedenthal Financial now owns 80,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of USMV stock opened at $53.49 on Thursday. ISHARES TR/MSCI USA MIN VOLATI has a 1-year low of $47.44 and a 1-year high of $55.45.

