iShares IBoxx $ Invest Grade Corp Bd Fd (LQD) Shares Bought by Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its position in iShares IBoxx $ Invest Grade Corp Bd Fd (NYSEARCA:LQD) by 69.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 170,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,600 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC owned 0.06% of iShares IBoxx $ Invest Grade Corp Bd Fd worth $20,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in iShares IBoxx $ Invest Grade Corp Bd Fd by 380.1% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 8,966,858 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,090,012,000 after buying an additional 7,099,274 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares IBoxx $ Invest Grade Corp Bd Fd in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $590,875,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in iShares IBoxx $ Invest Grade Corp Bd Fd by 2,302.2% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,539,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $187,163,000 after buying an additional 1,475,582 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares IBoxx $ Invest Grade Corp Bd Fd by 50.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,645,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $417,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares IBoxx $ Invest Grade Corp Bd Fd by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 23,674,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,779,200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,296 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:LQD traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $114.65. 195,086 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,086,636. iShares IBoxx $ Invest Grade Corp Bd Fd has a fifty-two week low of $113.72 and a fifty-two week high of $121.85.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 4th were paid a $0.3587 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 1st. This is a positive change from iShares IBoxx $ Invest Grade Corp Bd Fd’s previous monthly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%.

About iShares IBoxx $ Invest Grade Corp Bd Fd

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

