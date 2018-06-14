Flow Traders U.S. LLC Raises Stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Indx (EEM)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Indx (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 3,077.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 686,078 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 664,488 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Indx accounts for 2.6% of Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 0.08% of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Indx worth $33,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EEM. Trustees of Dartmouth College bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Indx in the fourth quarter valued at about $24,634,000. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Indx by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 135,212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,372,000 after buying an additional 9,456 shares during the period. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Indx in the fourth quarter valued at about $469,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Indx by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 62,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,941,000 after buying an additional 2,395 shares during the period. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Indx in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,245,000.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Indx alerts:

Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Indx traded down $0.29, reaching $45.61, during mid-day trading on Thursday, according to Marketbeat. 2,658,775 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,704,617. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Indx has a twelve month low of $40.90 and a twelve month high of $52.08.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Indx

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Indx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Indx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.