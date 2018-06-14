ISHARES Tr/MSCI INDIA ETF (BATS:INDA) Shares Bought by Hosking Partners LLP

Hosking Partners LLP boosted its stake in ISHARES Tr/MSCI INDIA ETF (BATS:INDA) by 21.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 781,578 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 140,519 shares during the quarter. Hosking Partners LLP’s holdings in ISHARES Tr/MSCI INDIA ETF were worth $26,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in ISHARES Tr/MSCI INDIA ETF by 376.0% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,116,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,400,000 after purchasing an additional 2,461,456 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of ISHARES Tr/MSCI INDIA ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,551,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of ISHARES Tr/MSCI INDIA ETF by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,945,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,298,000 after buying an additional 922,042 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ISHARES Tr/MSCI INDIA ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $21,877,000. Finally, ING Groep NV acquired a new position in shares of ISHARES Tr/MSCI INDIA ETF during the first quarter worth about $17,972,000.

Shares of ISHARES Tr/MSCI INDIA ETF stock traded down $0.14 on Thursday, reaching $33.79. 2,697,494 shares of the company were exchanged. ISHARES Tr/MSCI INDIA ETF has a 1-year low of $30.57 and a 1-year high of $38.21.

