iShares Russell 1000 Value Index (IWD) Position Raised by Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value Index (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 22.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,468 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 458 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value Index were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value Index in the fourth quarter worth about $112,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value Index by 1,065.0% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value Index in the first quarter worth about $120,000. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value Index in the fourth quarter worth about $149,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value Index in the first quarter worth about $157,000.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value Index opened at $123.52 on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. iShares Russell 1000 Value Index has a 52-week low of $114.01 and a 52-week high of $131.56.

iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

