Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 1,345 Shares of iShares Russell 3000 Index (IWV)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 Index (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 274.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,835 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,345 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 Index were worth $287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 Index by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,023,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 19,630 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 Index by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 838,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,621,000 after buying an additional 28,278 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 Index by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 383,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,602,000 after buying an additional 2,147 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in iShares Russell 3000 Index by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 295,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,807,000 after purchasing an additional 35,212 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 3000 Index by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 214,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,474,000 after purchasing an additional 12,230 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IWV traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $166.18. 32,643 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 326,452. iShares Russell 3000 Index has a 1-year low of $142.43 and a 1-year high of $169.20.

iShares Russell 3000 Index Company Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

