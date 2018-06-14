SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 6,193 Shares of iShares S&P NA Nat. Re. Sc. Idx. Fd (IGE)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P NA Nat. Re. Sc. Idx. Fd (BATS:IGE) by 40.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,678 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,193 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.07% of iShares S&P NA Nat. Re. Sc. Idx. Fd worth $718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SOL Capital Management CO bought a new position in iShares S&P NA Nat. Re. Sc. Idx. Fd in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. JT Stratford LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P NA Nat. Re. Sc. Idx. Fd by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 9,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 2,036 shares during the last quarter. M Financial Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P NA Nat. Re. Sc. Idx. Fd during the fourth quarter worth $478,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P NA Nat. Re. Sc. Idx. Fd by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P NA Nat. Re. Sc. Idx. Fd by 165.3% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 20,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 12,702 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS IGE opened at $36.85 on Thursday. iShares S&P NA Nat. Re. Sc. Idx. Fd has a twelve month low of $30.59 and a twelve month high of $38.02.

iShares North American Natural Resources ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Natural Resources Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of U.S.-traded natural resource-related stocks as represented by the S&P North American Natural Resources Sector Index (the Index).

