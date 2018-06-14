iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth (IJT) Position Lifted by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth (NASDAQ:IJT) by 10.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,089 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,397 shares during the period. Mariner LLC owned approximately 0.12% of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth worth $6,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Buckingham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth in the fourth quarter valued at about $397,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth by 43.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 77,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,176,000 after purchasing an additional 23,436 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth in the fourth quarter valued at about $375,000. Relaxing Retirement Coach acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth in the fourth quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth in the fourth quarter valued at about $564,000.

Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth opened at $192.97 on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth has a fifty-two week low of $149.00 and a fifty-two week high of $194.31.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Company Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

