ISHARES Tr/EDGE MSCI USA Qlty (QUAL) Shares Bought by STA Wealth Management LLC

STA Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in ISHARES Tr/EDGE MSCI USA Qlty (BATS:QUAL) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 337,012 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,135 shares during the quarter. ISHARES Tr/EDGE MSCI USA Qlty makes up about 9.3% of STA Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. STA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ISHARES Tr/EDGE MSCI USA Qlty were worth $27,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QUAL. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in ISHARES Tr/EDGE MSCI USA Qlty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in ISHARES Tr/EDGE MSCI USA Qlty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Truewealth LLC bought a new position in ISHARES Tr/EDGE MSCI USA Qlty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Homrich & Berg bought a new position in ISHARES Tr/EDGE MSCI USA Qlty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc bought a new position in ISHARES Tr/EDGE MSCI USA Qlty in the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000.

ISHARES Tr/EDGE MSCI USA Qlty opened at $85.84 on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. ISHARES Tr/EDGE MSCI USA Qlty has a twelve month low of $71.96 and a twelve month high of $88.63.

Receive News & Ratings for ISHARES Tr/EDGE MSCI USA Qlty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ISHARES Tr/EDGE MSCI USA Qlty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.