Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (AUPH) Downgraded by BidaskClub

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 23rd.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, March 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $16.00 price target on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.92.

Shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals traded up $0.06, hitting $5.65, during midday trading on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. 345,889 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 693,692. The company has a market capitalization of $461.42 million, a PE ratio of -6.14 and a beta of 2.28. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $4.41 and a twelve month high of $7.68.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.05 million. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 8,193.08% and a negative return on equity of 20.67%. equities analysts forecast that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 98.4% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 21,718 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 10,772 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 13,197.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,595 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 26,395 shares during the period. DRW Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $162,000. Spark Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $153,000. Finally, Cutler Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.77% of the company’s stock.

About Aurinia Pharmaceuticals

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic drugs for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in Canada, the United States, China, and Switzerland. The company is developing voclosporin, a calcineurin inhibitor for the treatment of lupus nephritis, dry eye syndrome, and focal segmental glomerulosclerosis.

