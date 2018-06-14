Rhumbline Advisers Acquires 1,504 Shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,376 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.20% of Itron worth $5,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Delpha Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Itron during the fourth quarter valued at about $134,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Itron by 3,048.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,936 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 3,811 shares during the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new stake in shares of Itron in the 4th quarter worth about $214,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Itron in the 4th quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, Suntrust Banks Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Itron in the 4th quarter worth about $236,000. 94.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Itron traded down $0.05, reaching $57.90, during trading hours on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 238,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,586. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 18.91, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.95. Itron, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.70 and a 1 year high of $79.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 14th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. Itron had a negative net margin of 4.85% and a positive return on equity of 13.59%. The firm had revenue of $607.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that Itron, Inc. will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

In other Itron news, insider Philip Mezey sold 16,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.15, for a total value of $1,087,614.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 93,341 shares in the company, valued at $6,081,166.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Scopia Capital Management Lp purchased 114,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $59.34 per share, with a total value of $6,772,414.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ITRI has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Itron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 23rd. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Itron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $84.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Itron in a report on Thursday, March 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Itron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JMP Securities set a $108.00 price target on shares of Itron and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Itron has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.36.

Itron Profile

Itron, Inc, a technology company, provides end-to-end solutions that measures, manages, and analyzes energy and water use worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Electricity, Gas, and Water. It offers standard electromechanical and electronic, gas, and water and heat meters; and smart electricity, gas, and water meters and communication modules.

