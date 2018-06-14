CUI Global (NASDAQ:CUI) & Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) (ITRN) Financial Survey

CUI Global (NASDAQ: CUI) and Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) (NASDAQ:ITRN) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

53.4% of CUI Global shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.4% of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) shares are held by institutional investors. 5.2% of CUI Global shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares CUI Global and Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CUI Global -13.73% -14.53% -8.90% Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) 17.21% 32.30% 19.90%

Volatility & Risk

CUI Global has a beta of 0.3, meaning that its share price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) has a beta of 0.83, meaning that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for CUI Global and Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US), as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CUI Global 0 0 2 0 3.00 Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) 0 2 0 0 2.00

CUI Global presently has a consensus price target of $34.00, indicating a potential upside of 1,127.44%. Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) has a consensus price target of $36.00, indicating a potential upside of 15.38%. Given CUI Global’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe CUI Global is more favorable than Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US).

Dividends

Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) pays an annual dividend of $0.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. CUI Global does not pay a dividend. Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) pays out 45.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CUI Global and Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US)’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CUI Global $83.28 million 0.95 -$12.58 million ($0.35) -7.91 Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) $238.52 million 3.07 $43.79 million $2.09 14.93

Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) has higher revenue and earnings than CUI Global. CUI Global is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US), indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) beats CUI Global on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

CUI Global Company Profile

CUI Global, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of power and electromechanical components worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Power and Electromechanical, and Energy. The Power and Electromechanical segment offers power solutions that consists of external and embedded ac-dc power supplies, dc-dc converters, and intelligent control of energy products; components, including connectors, speakers, and buzzers; and control solutions comprising encoders and sensors, which addresses power and related accessories to consumer electronics, medical, and defense industries. The Energy segment provides natural gas infrastructure and advanced technologies, including metering, odorization, remote telemetry units, and a range of personalized gas engineering solutions to the gas utilities, power generation, emissions, manufacturing, and automotive industries. CUI Global, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is based in Tualatin, Oregon.

Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) Company Profile

Ituran Location and Control Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides location-based services and wireless communications products in Israel, Brazil, Argentina, and the United States. The company's Location-Based Services segment provides stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services, which locate, track, and recover stolen vehicles for its subscribers; fleet management services that enable corporate and individual customers to track and manage their vehicles in real time; and personal locator services that allow customers to protect valuable merchandise and equipment. It also offers on-demand navigation guidance, information, and assistance, including the provision of traffic reports and directions, as well as information on the location of gas stations, car repair shops, post offices, hospitals, and other facilities; and Connect, an Android platform based car service that provides access to Android market applications and various services through manufacturer interface. This segment serves insurance companies and agents, car manufacturers, dealers and importers, cooperative sales channels, and private subscribers. The company's Wireless Communications Products segment provides Base Site, a radio receiver that includes a processor and a data computation unit to collect and send data to and from transponders, and to control centers; Control Center, a center consisting of software used to collect data from various base sites, conduct location calculations, and transmit location data to various customers and law enforcement agencies; navigation and tracking devices installed in vehicles; and SMART, a portable transmitter installed in vehicles that sends a signal to the base site enabling the location of vehicles, equipment, or an individual. As of December 31, 2017, it served approximately 180,000 end-users through 38,000 corporate customers. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Azor, Israel.

