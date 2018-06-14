Ivanhoe Mines (IVN) PT Lowered to C$5.75

Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN) had its target price lowered by Raymond James from C$6.50 to C$5.75 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 86.08% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets set a C$8.00 target price on shares of Ivanhoe Mines and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$4.00 to C$3.50 in a report on Friday, March 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Ivanhoe Mines has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$6.08.

IVN opened at C$3.09 on Tuesday. Ivanhoe Mines has a fifty-two week low of C$2.50 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.05.

Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

About Ivanhoe Mines

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and recovery of minerals and precious metals located primarily in Africa. The company explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, gold, rhodium, zinc, germanium, and lead deposits. Its projects include the Platreef project located in the Northern Limb of South Africa's Bushveld Complex; the Kipushi project located on the DRC's Copperbelt; and the Kamoa-Kakula project located within the Central African Copperbelt in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

