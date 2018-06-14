J & J Snack Foods (JJSF) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $313.00 Million

Brokerages forecast that J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) will announce sales of $313.00 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for J & J Snack Foods’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $315.00 million and the lowest is $311.00 million. J & J Snack Foods posted sales of $295.42 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, July 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that J & J Snack Foods will report full year sales of $1.15 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.16 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.18 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.20 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for J & J Snack Foods.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 30th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.05. J & J Snack Foods had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The business had revenue of $266.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have commented on JJSF. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of J & J Snack Foods in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of J & J Snack Foods in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. BidaskClub lowered shares of J & J Snack Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of J & J Snack Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.50.

In other news, insider Gerard Garfield Law sold 5,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.85, for a total value of $723,712.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,568,936.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JJSF. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,734,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 135.0% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 90,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,365,000 after purchasing an additional 52,022 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 2.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,903,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,885,000 after purchasing an additional 38,535 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its position in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 4.7% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 498,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,106,000 after purchasing an additional 22,188 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 25.8% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 107,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,643,000 after purchasing an additional 21,974 shares during the period. 67.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

J & J Snack Foods stock traded up $3.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $143.62. 56,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,935. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 33.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.60. J & J Snack Foods has a 52-week low of $124.10 and a 52-week high of $157.33.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 14th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 13th. J & J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 42.76%.

J&J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes various nutritional snack foods and beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages.

