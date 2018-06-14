Profund Advisors LLC Sells 1,553 Shares of J2 Global Inc (JCOM)

Profund Advisors LLC lessened its stake in J2 Global Inc (NASDAQ:JCOM) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,459 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,553 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of J2 Global worth $2,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JCOM. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of J2 Global by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,859,532 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $139,521,000 after buying an additional 71,165 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of J2 Global by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,343,863 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,830,000 after buying an additional 172,539 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of J2 Global by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 1,330,098 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $99,797,000 after buying an additional 16,723 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of J2 Global by 13.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 980,158 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,354,000 after buying an additional 112,671 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of J2 Global by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 738,274 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,393,000 after buying an additional 13,176 shares during the period.

In other J2 Global news, Director Robert J. Cresci sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.85, for a total value of $788,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,747,115.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Vivek Shah sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.96, for a total transaction of $254,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 734,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,369,220.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,557 shares of company stock valued at $3,179,006. 5.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ JCOM traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $87.99. 1,823 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 365,451. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.85. J2 Global Inc has a 12-month low of $70.27 and a 12-month high of $90.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 7th. The technology company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.02. J2 Global had a net margin of 11.58% and a return on equity of 26.09%. The company had revenue of $280.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.66 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. equities research analysts expect that J2 Global Inc will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 18th were issued a $0.415 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 17th. This is a boost from J2 Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. J2 Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.68%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on JCOM. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of J2 Global to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. BidaskClub cut shares of J2 Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of J2 Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of J2 Global in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of J2 Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. J2 Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.33.

j2 Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of Internet services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Cloud Services and Digital Media. The Cloud Services segment offers cloud services to sole proprietors, small to medium-sized businesses and enterprises, and government organizations.

