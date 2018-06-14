Jabil (JBL) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 0.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share.

Shares of JBL stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $29.66. The stock had a trading volume of 2,153,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,954,975. The company has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.96, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.42. Jabil has a twelve month low of $23.70 and a twelve month high of $31.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 15th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 14th. Jabil’s payout ratio is currently 17.30%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Jabil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. ValuEngine downgraded Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Standpoint Research raised Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.90.

In other news, Director Thomas A. Sansone sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.88, for a total value of $448,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 184,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,503,537.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Erich Hoch sold 2,029 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.80, for a total value of $60,464.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 204,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,088,885. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,066 shares of company stock valued at $2,213,441 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

About Jabil

Jabil Inc provides electronic manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

