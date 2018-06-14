Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) Stock Price

News articles about Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) have been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Jaguar Health earned a media sentiment score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the biotechnology company an impact score of 47.7882045233688 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

NASDAQ JAGX opened at $1.77 on Thursday. Jaguar Health has a twelve month low of $1.56 and a twelve month high of $14.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Jaguar Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd.

About Jaguar Health

Jaguar Health, Inc, a commercial stage natural-products pharmaceuticals company, focuses on developing gastrointestinal products for human prescription use and animals worldwide. The company, through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Napo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary human gastrointestinal pharmaceuticals for the global marketplace from plants used traditionally in rainforest areas.

