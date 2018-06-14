Jane Street Group LLC Raises Holdings in Koninklijke Philips NV (PHG)

Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips NV (NYSE:PHG) by 367.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 200,776 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 157,785 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $7,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in Koninklijke Philips during the first quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in Koninklijke Philips by 45.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in Koninklijke Philips during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in Koninklijke Philips during the first quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PHG opened at $42.83 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Koninklijke Philips NV has a 52 week low of $35.13 and a 52 week high of $43.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.54, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.26.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Koninklijke Philips had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 7.08%. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter. analysts anticipate that Koninklijke Philips NV will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PHG shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Koninklijke Philips currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.50.

About Koninklijke Philips

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company worldwide. It operates through Personal Health, Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care & Health Informatics, and HealthTech Other segments. The company offers mother and child care, and oral healthcare products; male grooming and beauty products; kitchen appliance, coffee, air, garment care, and floor care products; and sleep, respiratory care, and respiratory drug delivery products.

