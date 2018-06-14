Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Jazz Pharmaceuticals (JAZZ) Stock Price

News stories about Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. Accern rates the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Jazz Pharmaceuticals earned a news impact score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the specialty pharmaceutical company an impact score of 46.088057981129 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals traded up $1.42, reaching $177.23, during trading hours on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. 406,435 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 471,220. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $10.68 billion, a PE ratio of 18.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.96. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $128.58 and a fifty-two week high of $179.19.

Get Jazz Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $444.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.69 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 23.78% and a net margin of 26.51%. The business’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.31 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will post 11.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JAZZ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. HC Wainwright set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 11th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $206.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.49.

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Karen J. Wilson sold 3,899 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $604,345.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,025,135. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total value of $150,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 293,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,034,235.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,179 shares of company stock worth $3,965,975 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology.

Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.