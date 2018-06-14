Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Concho Resources Inc (CXO)

Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q2 2018 earnings per share estimates for shares of Concho Resources in a report issued on Monday, June 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Lear now anticipates that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings per share of $0.86 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.14. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $176.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Concho Resources’ Q3 2018 earnings at $0.92 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $4.39 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $1.51 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $1.44 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $1.92 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $6.19 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $11.60 EPS.

CXO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Concho Resources from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 23rd. Stephens set a $217.00 price target on shares of Concho Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $196.00 price target on shares of Concho Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Concho Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Concho Resources in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Concho Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.82.

CXO stock opened at $131.60 on Thursday. Concho Resources has a 52-week low of $106.73 and a 52-week high of $163.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $19.32 billion, a PE ratio of 62.97 and a beta of 0.96.

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.19. Concho Resources had a net margin of 39.06% and a return on equity of 4.34%. The business had revenue of $947.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $808.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 54.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CXO. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Concho Resources during the 1st quarter worth $202,000. ING Groep NV bought a new stake in shares of Concho Resources during the 4th quarter worth $201,000. Commerce Bank bought a new stake in shares of Concho Resources during the 1st quarter worth $205,000. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Concho Resources during the 1st quarter worth $240,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Concho Resources during the 1st quarter worth $262,000. Institutional investors own 97.16% of the company’s stock.

Concho Resources Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's principal operating areas are located in the Permian Basin of southeast New Mexico and west Texas. As of December 31, 2017, its total estimated proved reserves were 840 million barrels of oil equivalent.

