Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Southwestern Energy’s Q3 2018 Earnings (SWN)

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q3 2018 earnings estimates for shares of Southwestern Energy in a research note issued to investors on Monday, June 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Z. Parham now anticipates that the energy company will post earnings per share of $0.13 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.12. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $4.50 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Southwestern Energy’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.21 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.17 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $0.85 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine downgraded Southwestern Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Southwestern Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $2.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Southwestern Energy in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $4.30 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $6.00 target price on Southwestern Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.04.

NYSE SWN opened at $5.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. Southwestern Energy has a 1-year low of $3.42 and a 1-year high of $6.72.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The energy company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $920.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $895.65 million. Southwestern Energy had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 25.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Southwestern Energy by 5.3% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,360,813 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $14,553,000 after buying an additional 168,813 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Southwestern Energy by 14.0% in the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 112,045 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 13,728 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Southwestern Energy by 3.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,633,093 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $11,401,000 after buying an additional 88,529 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN lifted its stake in Southwestern Energy by 81.5% in the first quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 12,487,570 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $54,071,000 after buying an additional 5,608,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Southwestern Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,382,000. Institutional investors own 86.32% of the company’s stock.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company focuses on the Marcellus Shale, an unconventional natural gas reservoir covering approximately 191,226 net acres in Northeast Appalachia; Marcellus Shale, Utica, and Upper Devonian unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs covering approximately 290,291 net acres in Southwest Appalachia; and the Fayetteville Shale, an unconventional natural gas reservoir covering approximately 917,842 net acres in Arkansas.

