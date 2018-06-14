Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) Now Covered by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, June 7th. The firm set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price target on the cell phone carrier’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 9.50% from the company’s previous close. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Verizon Communications’ Q4 2018 earnings at $1.08 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $4.62 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on VZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 11th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. SunTrust Banks raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Verizon Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.86.

NYSE:VZ traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $47.49. 257,861 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,598,641. Verizon Communications has a 12 month low of $42.80 and a 12 month high of $54.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The firm has a market cap of $203.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.63.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.06. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 24.37% and a return on equity of 42.62%. The firm had revenue of $31.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts predict that Verizon Communications will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Verizon Communications news, SVP Anthony T. Skiadas sold 1,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.44, for a total transaction of $97,594.56. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $794,006.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 16,469 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $874,000 after buying an additional 2,852 shares during the period. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 186,021 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $9,846,000 after buying an additional 12,448 shares during the period. Delphi Private Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $141,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,549 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,246,000 after buying an additional 2,550 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 56.0% during the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 22,490 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,191,000 after buying an additional 8,072 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.74% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; multimedia, business-focused, and location-based services, as well as international travel services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services.

