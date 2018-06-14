FY2018 EPS Estimates for Bodycote PLC (BYPLF) Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group

Bodycote PLC (OTCMKTS:BYPLF) – Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2018 earnings per share estimates for shares of Bodycote in a report issued on Wednesday, June 6th, according to Zacks Investment Research. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Douglas now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.69 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.70. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Bodycote’s FY2019 earnings at $0.74 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Bodycote from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 7th.

OTCMKTS BYPLF opened at $12.70 on Thursday. Bodycote has a 12 month low of $10.19 and a 12 month high of $13.60.

About Bodycote

Bodycote plc provides thermal processing services worldwide. The company operates in two business areas, Aerospace, Defence & Energy; and Automotive & General Industrial. It offers heat treatment services, including altering the microstructure of metals and alloys, such as steel and aluminum to impart properties comprising surface hardness, temperature resistance, ductility, and strength; metal joining services consisting of electron beam welding, and vacuum and honeycomb brazing; and Hot isostatic pressing (HIP) services, including HIP product fabrication, isostatic pressing, and HIP supporting services.

