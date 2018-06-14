Insider Selling: Nautilus, Inc. (NLS) VP Sells 741 Shares of Stock

Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) VP Jeffery Lynn Collins sold 741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.65, for a total value of $11,596.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Jeffery Lynn Collins also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 10th, Jeffery Lynn Collins sold 2,167 shares of Nautilus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $35,755.50.

On Thursday, March 8th, Jeffery Lynn Collins sold 2,335 shares of Nautilus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $30,355.00.

NYSE:NLS traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $16.05. The stock had a trading volume of 1,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,152. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Nautilus, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.30 and a 12-month high of $19.25. The company has a market capitalization of $504.88 million, a P/E ratio of 18.24 and a beta of 1.33.

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. Nautilus had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 6.68%. The business had revenue of $114.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.77 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that Nautilus, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Nautilus announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, March 5th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the specialty retailer to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Engine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nautilus in the fourth quarter worth $134,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Nautilus in the fourth quarter worth $142,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Nautilus in the fourth quarter worth $179,000. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Nautilus in the fourth quarter worth $183,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nautilus in the fourth quarter worth $218,000. 87.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NLS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nautilus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 9th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Nautilus in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Imperial Capital reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $12.00 price target (down from $14.00) on shares of Nautilus in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. B. Riley decreased their price target on Nautilus from $19.75 to $16.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Nautilus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.75.

Nautilus, Inc, a consumer fitness products company, designs, develops, sources, and markets cardio and strength fitness products, and related accessories for consumer use in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct and Retail. It offers specialized cardio products, treadmills, elliptical machine, bike products, strength products, home gyms, dumbbells, kettlebell weights, and weight benches primarily under the Nautilus, Bowflex, Octane Fitness, Schwinn, and Universal brands.

