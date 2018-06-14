JENSYN ACQUISIT/SH (JSYN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

JENSYN ACQUISIT/SH (NASDAQ:JSYN) posted its earnings results on Monday, May 21st. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports.

NASDAQ JSYN remained flat at $$10.60 during trading hours on Thursday. JENSYN ACQUISIT/SH has a fifty-two week low of $10.06 and a fifty-two week high of $11.10.

JENSYN ACQUISIT/SH Company Profile

Jensyn Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to acquire, through a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination, and one or more operating businesses. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Freehold, New Jersey.

