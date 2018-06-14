Jewels (JWL) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $0.00

Jewels (CURRENCY:JWL) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 14th. One Jewels coin can currently be purchased for $0.0020 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Jewels has a total market capitalization of $41,157.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Jewels was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Jewels has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Jewels Coin Profile

Jewels (CRYPTO:JWL) is a coin. Its launch date was July 13th, 2016. Jewels’ total supply is 20,181,636 coins. Jewels’ official Twitter account is @jewelscoin. The official website for Jewels is jewelsproject.com.

Jewels Coin Trading

Jewels can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jewels directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jewels should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Jewels using one of the exchanges listed above.

