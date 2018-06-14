Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd (JCTCF) Director Sells $97,129.47 in Stock

Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd (NASDAQ:JCTCF) Director Donald M. Boone sold 12,899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.53, for a total transaction of $97,129.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of Jewett-Cameron Trading traded up $0.25, hitting $8.35, during midday trading on Thursday, according to MarketBeat.com. 415 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,096. The company has a market cap of $35.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 0.39. Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd has a 1-year low of $5.81 and a 1-year high of $8.96.

Jewett-Cameron Trading (NASDAQ:JCTCF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 16th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. Jewett-Cameron Trading had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 5.47%. The business had revenue of $13.34 million during the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Jewett-Cameron Trading from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 31st.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Jewett-Cameron Trading stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd (NASDAQ:JCTCF) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 92,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 4.14% of Jewett-Cameron Trading worth $1,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 5.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Profile

Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes specialty metal products; and distributes wood products to home centers and other retailers primarily in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Industrial Wood Products; Lawn, Garden, Pet and Other; Seed Processing and Sales; and Industrial Tools and Clamps.

