Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Shares Bought by STA Wealth Management LLC

STA Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 48.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,686 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the period. STA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1,542.9% during the 4th quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd now owns 144,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,201,000 after purchasing an additional 135,779 shares in the last quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at $414,000. Highland Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at $489,000. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans now owns 543,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,914,000 after purchasing an additional 15,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 205,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514 shares in the last quarter. 66.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson opened at $122.63 on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $118.62 and a 1-year high of $148.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $329.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.73.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 17th. The company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.06. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 30.65% and a net margin of 1.58%. The firm had revenue of $20.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 29th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 25th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 49.32%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on JNJ shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 5th. Vetr lowered Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.55 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 26th. ValuEngine lowered Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. TheStreet raised Johnson & Johnson from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, May 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $148.00 to $143.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.23.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. Its Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, RoC, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

