Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Shares Sold by Night Owl Capital Management LLC

Night Owl Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 24.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,055 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 0.2% of Night Owl Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Night Owl Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.3% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,503,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,454,000 after acquiring an additional 125,573 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.1% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 331,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,094,000 after acquiring an additional 3,676 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.6% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 22,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,928,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.7% in the third quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 67,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,801,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gs Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 32.0% in the third quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 4,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson opened at $122.63 on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $118.62 and a 1-year high of $148.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $329.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.73.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 17th. The company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.06. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 30.65% and a net margin of 1.58%. The company had revenue of $20.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 29th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 25th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 49.32%.

JNJ has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet cut Johnson & Johnson from an “a” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $165.00 price objective on Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $148.00 to $143.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $146.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.23.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. Its Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, RoC, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

