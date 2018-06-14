Johnson Matthey (JMAT) Given “Hold” Rating at Liberum Capital

Johnson Matthey (LON:JMAT)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by analysts at Liberum Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 31st.

JMAT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a report on Wednesday, March 28th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 3,400 ($45.27) price target on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,800 ($50.59) price target on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 3,670 ($48.86).

Johnson Matthey traded up GBX 1 ($0.01), hitting GBX 3,823 ($50.90), on Thursday, according to Marketbeat.com. 717,089 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 691,012. Johnson Matthey has a twelve month low of GBX 2,681 ($35.69) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,511 ($46.74).

Johnson Matthey (LON:JMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 31st. The company reported GBX 208.40 ($2.77) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 207.90 ($2.77) by GBX 0.50 ($0.01). Johnson Matthey had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 2.60%.

In other news, insider Anna Manz acquired 12 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 3,493 ($46.51) per share, for a total transaction of £419.16 ($558.06). Also, insider John O’Higgins acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 3,072 ($40.90) per share, with a total value of £46,080 ($61,350.02). Insiders bought 1,536 shares of company stock valued at $4,727,196 in the last 90 days.

Johnson Matthey Company Profile

Johnson Matthey Plc operates as a specialty chemicals company in North America, Europe, China, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates in five divisions: Emission Control Technologies, Process Technologies, Precious Metal Products, Fine Chemicals, and New Businesses. The Emission Control Technologies division manufactures catalysts, which control harmful emissions from cars and other light duty vehicles powered by various types of fuel, as well as from diesel powered trucks, buses, and non-road machinery.

