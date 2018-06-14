Jounce Therapeutics Inc (JNCE) Receives $15.25 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Jounce Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:JNCE) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.25.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Jounce Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $37.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jounce Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 14th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Jounce Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Jounce Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Jounce Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 4th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jounce Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $852,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 101.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 41,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 21,127 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 21.0% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 43,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,000 after buying an additional 7,497 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jounce Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $294,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 56.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 32,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 11,805 shares in the last quarter. 91.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:JNCE traded down $0.03 on Monday, reaching $7.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 586,752. Jounce Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $6.92 and a 12-month high of $29.25. The company has a market capitalization of $236.15 million, a P/E ratio of -13.68 and a beta of 5.55.

Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.09). Jounce Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 47.73% and a negative return on equity of 19.90%. The business had revenue of $11.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.33 million. equities analysts expect that Jounce Therapeutics will post -1.54 EPS for the current year.

About Jounce Therapeutics

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immunotherapy company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidate is JTX-2011, a clinical stage monoclonal antibody that binds to and activates the inducible T cell co-stimulator, a protein on the surface of certain T cells found in solid tumors, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of six tumor types, including head and neck squamous cell cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, triple negative breast cancer, melanoma, gastric cancer, and other tumor types identified through its translational science platform.

