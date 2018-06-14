Joyce Manning Magrini Sells 2,500 Shares of Burlington Stores Inc (BURL) Stock

Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL) insider Joyce Manning Magrini sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.19, for a total transaction of $372,975.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Joyce Manning Magrini also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Burlington Stores alerts:

On Tuesday, May 1st, Joyce Manning Magrini sold 2,500 shares of Burlington Stores stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.58, for a total transaction of $336,450.00.

On Monday, April 2nd, Joyce Manning Magrini sold 2,500 shares of Burlington Stores stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.45, for a total transaction of $333,625.00.

On Monday, March 12th, Joyce Manning Magrini sold 2,500 shares of Burlington Stores stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.64, for a total transaction of $314,100.00.

NYSE:BURL opened at $154.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $10.55 billion, a PE ratio of 35.32, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.44. Burlington Stores Inc has a 1-year low of $79.07 and a 1-year high of $158.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.09.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 31st. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Burlington Stores had a negative return on equity of 16,096.86% and a net margin of 6.61%. Burlington Stores’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores Inc will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on BURL shares. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Monday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Burlington Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 28th. Buckingham Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price (up from $143.00) on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Friday, March 9th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $146.00 price objective (up from $139.00) on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Friday, March 9th. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $145.00 target price on Burlington Stores and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.40.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BURL. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Burlington Stores by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 117,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,456,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Nicholas Investment Partners LP increased its stake in Burlington Stores by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 146,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,043,000 after purchasing an additional 28,085 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Burlington Stores in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,589,000. Ellington Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Burlington Stores in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,255,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Burlington Stores in the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,000.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products. As of February 3, 2018, it operated 629 stores, including an Internet store in 45 states and Puerto Rico.

Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.