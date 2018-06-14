Intermediate Capital Group (LON:ICP) PT Raised to GBX 1,440

Intermediate Capital Group (LON:ICP) had its target price upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,350 ($17.97) to GBX 1,440 ($19.17) in a report issued on Wednesday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on ICP. Numis Securities reissued an add rating and issued a GBX 1,400 ($18.64) price target (up previously from GBX 1,222 ($16.27)) on shares of Intermediate Capital Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,150 ($15.31) price target on shares of Intermediate Capital Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. Shore Capital reissued a sell rating on shares of Intermediate Capital Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,010 ($13.45) price target on shares of Intermediate Capital Group in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intermediate Capital Group presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,244 ($16.56).

Intermediate Capital Group traded up GBX 16 ($0.21), reaching GBX 1,163 ($15.48), during trading on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The company had a trading volume of 1,015,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 727,416. Intermediate Capital Group has a 1-year low of GBX 694.50 ($9.25) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,204 ($16.03).

Intermediate Capital Group (LON:ICP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 22nd. The company reported GBX 79.30 ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 59.40 ($0.79) by GBX 19.90 ($0.26). Intermediate Capital Group had a net margin of 32.73% and a return on equity of 15.76%.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of GBX 21 ($0.28) per share. This represents a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 14th. This is a boost from Intermediate Capital Group’s previous dividend of $9.00.

In other Intermediate Capital Group news, insider Andrew Sykes bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,118 ($14.88) per share, with a total value of £111,800 ($148,848.36). Also, insider Philip Keller sold 148,783 shares of Intermediate Capital Group stock in a transaction on Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,165 ($15.51), for a total value of £1,733,321.95 ($2,307,711.29). In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 487,489 shares of company stock worth $563,681,155.

About Intermediate Capital Group

Intermediate Capital Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct it specializes in private debt, credit and equity investments. It invests in growth capital, reinvestment, bridge financing, restructuring of a shareholder base, acquisitions, public to private transactions with or without private equity backing, leveraged and acquisition finance, leveraged credit, partnership equity, management buyouts and management buyins, secondary investments, development capital, public quoted company finance, off-balance-sheet finance, refinancing and recapitalizations, and pre-IPO financing.

