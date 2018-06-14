JPMorgan Chase & Co. Begins Coverage on Pluralsight Cl A (PS)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Pluralsight Cl A (NASDAQ:PS) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PS opened at $26.41 on Monday. Pluralsight Cl A has a fifty-two week low of $19.25 and a fifty-two week high of $29.00.

In other news, major shareholder Iconiq Strategic Partners Gp, purchased 1,000,000 shares of Pluralsight Cl A stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $15,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

About Pluralsight Cl A

Pluralsight, Inc operates a cloud-based technology learning platform woeldwide. Its learning platform offers a range of tools, including skill assessment tool, which uses machine learning and advanced algorithms to measure a user's skills, benchmark that user against others in the industry, and recommend opportunities for growth; and Course Library that include 6,500 on-demand and online courses across a range of technology subject areas, such as cloud, mobile, security, IT, and data.

