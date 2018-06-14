JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Position in Antero Midstream Partners LP (AM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Antero Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:AM) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,911,378 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,582 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 1.02% of Antero Midstream Partners worth $49,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Antero Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Cadence Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream Partners by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 181,469 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,270,000 after purchasing an additional 27,200 shares during the period. Payden & Rygel purchased a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,149,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Finally, Carnick & Kubik Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream Partners by 69.0% in the fourth quarter. Carnick & Kubik Group LLC now owns 12,172 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 4,968 shares during the period. 48.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AM stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $30.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 577,822. The company has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.06 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Antero Midstream Partners LP has a fifty-two week low of $24.20 and a fifty-two week high of $35.10.

Antero Midstream Partners (NYSE:AM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The pipeline company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39. Antero Midstream Partners had a net margin of 32.52% and a return on equity of 19.19%. The business had revenue of $229.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.41 million. equities analysts forecast that Antero Midstream Partners LP will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 3rd were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 2nd. This is a boost from Antero Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Antero Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 111.43%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AM. Guggenheim set a $34.00 price target on Antero Midstream Partners and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 16th. Barclays reduced their price target on Antero Midstream Partners from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Antero Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. Seaport Global Securities set a $37.00 target price on Antero Midstream Partners and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Antero Midstream Partners from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Antero Midstream Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.40.

Antero Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling and Treatment. Its assets include 8-, 12-, 16-, 20-, 24-, and 30-inch high and low pressure gathering pipelines, compressor stations, and processing and fractionation plants that collect and process natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil from wells in the Marcellus Shale in West Virginia and the Utica Shale in Ohio; and water handling and treatment assets, which comprise two independent fresh water delivery systems that deliver fresh water from the Ohio River and several regional waterways, as well as wastewater handling services for well completion operations.

