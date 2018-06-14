JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Stake in MDU Resources Group Inc (MDU)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group Inc (NYSE:MDU) by 11.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 895,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 110,143 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.46% of MDU Resources Group worth $25,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 333,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,956,000 after buying an additional 1,955 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 34,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $929,000 after buying an additional 2,047 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 523,390 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,069,000 after buying an additional 2,110 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 39,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,055,000 after buying an additional 2,207 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 41,073 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,104,000 after buying an additional 2,580 shares during the period. 64.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MDU Resources Group opened at $27.77 on Thursday, according to MarketBeat. The company has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.68. MDU Resources Group Inc has a 12 month low of $24.29 and a 12 month high of $29.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $976.30 million during the quarter. MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 10.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. equities analysts expect that MDU Resources Group Inc will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 14th will be paid a $0.1975 dividend. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 13th. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.20%.

Several research firms recently commented on MDU. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MDU Resources Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of MDU Resources Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.17.

MDU Resources Group Company Profile

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, and Construction Services.

