Just Energy (TSE:JE) Insider Acquires C$35,900.00 in Stock

Just Energy (TSE:JE) (NYSE:JE) insider James Brown acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$3.59 per share, for a total transaction of C$35,900.00.

Shares of Just Energy traded down C$0.15, hitting C$4.79, during mid-day trading on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 466,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 436,703. Just Energy has a 52 week low of C$4.56 and a 52 week high of C$7.45.

Just Energy (TSE:JE) (NYSE:JE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 16th. The company reported C$0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.17 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.07 billion.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 14th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.44%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Just Energy from C$7.00 to C$6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. Canaccord Genuity lowered Just Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from C$6.25 to C$5.25 in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Just Energy from C$6.25 to C$5.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 18th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Just Energy from C$6.50 to C$5.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 18th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price objective on Just Energy from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a research note on Friday, May 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$5.55.

Just Energy Company Profile

Just Energy Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity, natural gas, and renewable energy solutions in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Germany, and Japan. It operates through Consumer Energy and Commercial Energy segments. The company offers various home and business energy solutions, including long-term fixed-price, variable-price, and flat-bill solutions to residential and commercial customers.

