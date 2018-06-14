Just Energy (TSE:JE) Price Target Lowered to C$6.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Just Energy (TSE:JE) (NYSE:JE) had its price target cut by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$7.00 to C$6.00 in a report released on Tuesday, May 22nd. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 25.26% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on JE. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Just Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$6.00 to C$6.25 in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. CIBC upgraded shares of Just Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$7.50 to C$6.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Just Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$6.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Just Energy from C$6.50 to C$5.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$5.55.

Get Just Energy alerts:

Just Energy traded down C$0.15, hitting C$4.79, on Tuesday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. The stock had a trading volume of 466,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 436,703. Just Energy has a 52-week low of C$4.56 and a 52-week high of C$7.45.

Just Energy (TSE:JE) (NYSE:JE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 16th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.07 billion.

In other Just Energy news, Director M. Dallas H. Ross purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$5.64 per share, with a total value of C$282,000.00. Also, insider Ron Joyce sold 167,100 shares of Just Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.70, for a total transaction of C$952,470.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 65,000 shares of company stock worth $342,200 and have sold 1,012,577 shares worth $5,745,012.

Just Energy Company Profile

Just Energy Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity, natural gas, and renewable energy solutions in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Germany, and Japan. It operates through Consumer Energy and Commercial Energy segments. The company offers various home and business energy solutions, including long-term fixed-price, variable-price, and flat-bill solutions to residential and commercial customers.

Receive News & Ratings for Just Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Just Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.