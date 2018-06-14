Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Kamada (KMDA) Share Price

Headlines about Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) have been trending somewhat positive on Thursday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group ranks the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Kamada earned a daily sentiment score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media stories about the biotechnology company an impact score of 47.0512777839748 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KMDA. ValuEngine lowered Kamada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kamada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.50.

Shares of Kamada traded down $0.05, hitting $5.10, during trading on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. 800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,024. Kamada has a 52 week low of $3.75 and a 52 week high of $7.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.34 million, a PE ratio of 28.33 and a beta of 1.19.

Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 15th. The biotechnology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03. The firm had revenue of $17.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.89 million. Kamada had a return on equity of 14.64% and a net margin of 11.17%. research analysts expect that Kamada will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Kamada Company Profile

Kamada Ltd. develops, produces, and markets specialty plasma-derived protein therapeutics. It operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Distribution. The company offers respiratory products, including Glassia for use in augmentation and maintenance therapy in adults with emphysema due to congenital Alpha-1 Antitrypsin deficiency (AATD).

