Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (KPTI) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.76 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:KPTI) to post ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Karyopharm Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.91) to ($0.62). Karyopharm Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.64) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Karyopharm Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($3.03) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.40) to ($2.36). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($2.91) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.56) to ($1.59). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Karyopharm Therapeutics.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $10.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.59 million.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush lowered shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, May 24th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 17th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.91.

In related news, CEO Michael Kauffman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.39, for a total value of $193,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher Brett Primiano sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total transaction of $36,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,156.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,000 shares of company stock valued at $996,220 over the last three months. Insiders own 13.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 30,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 4,902 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 37,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 7,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 64,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 150,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 9,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 76.8% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 24,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 10,520 shares in the last quarter. 61.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ KPTI traded up $0.54 during trading on Thursday, hitting $18.04. 341,944 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 607,152. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $8.00 and a fifty-two week high of $20.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $849.94 million, a P/E ratio of -6.42 and a beta of 3.73.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs directed against nuclear transport and related targets for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Selinexor(KPT-330), which is in Phase 2b clinical study in treatments of refractory multiple myeloma; Phase 1b/2 clinical study in combination with backbone treatments for multiple myeloma patients; Phase 2b clinical study in diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; Phase 3 clinical trial in combination with Velcade (bortezomib) and dexamethasone for multiple myeloma patients; and Phase 2/3 clinical study in liposarcoma.

