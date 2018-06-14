Kathleen Philips Sells 113,724 Shares of Zillow Group Inc Class C (Z) Stock

Zillow Group Inc Class C (NASDAQ:Z) insider Kathleen Philips sold 113,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total value of $7,122,534.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,858,419.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Zillow Group Inc Class C opened at $63.99 on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. Zillow Group Inc Class C has a fifty-two week low of $37.68 and a fifty-two week high of $65.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 7.64 and a quick ratio of 7.64.

Zillow Group Inc Class C (NASDAQ:Z) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. Zillow Group Inc Class C had a negative return on equity of 0.40% and a negative net margin of 9.59%. The firm had revenue of $299.88 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tredje AP fonden boosted its position in shares of Zillow Group Inc Class C by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 27,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Zillow Group Inc Class C by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Zillow Group Inc Class C by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 7,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zillow Group Inc Class C by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 66,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Zillow Group Inc Class C by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 37,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on Z shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Zillow Group Inc Class C in a report on Tuesday, March 13th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Zillow Group Inc Class C in a report on Friday, April 13th. BidaskClub upgraded Zillow Group Inc Class C from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. KeyCorp set a $63.00 price target on Zillow Group Inc Class C and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 12th. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on Zillow Group Inc Class C in a report on Wednesday, April 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.58.

Zillow Group Inc Class C Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the Web in the United States. The company offers a portfolio of brands and products to enable consumers find information about homes and connect with local professionals. Its brands focus on various stages of the home lifecycle, including renting, buying, selling, and financing.

