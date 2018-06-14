KBC Group NV Acquires 12,505 Shares of Cedar Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:CDR)

KBC Group NV increased its stake in Cedar Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:CDR) by 8.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 165,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 12,505 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned 0.18% of Cedar Realty Trust worth $654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Cedar Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $102,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Cedar Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $118,000. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Cedar Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at about $124,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Cedar Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $192,000. Finally, AMP Capital Investors Ltd lifted its holdings in Cedar Realty Trust by 127.3% during the fourth quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 31,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 17,829 shares during the last quarter. 93.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Cedar Realty Trust traded up $0.01, hitting $4.46, during trading on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company had a trading volume of 4,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 544,068. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market cap of $380.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 0.95. Cedar Realty Trust Inc has a 52 week low of $3.54 and a 52 week high of $6.29.

Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $37.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.83 million. Cedar Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 2.28% and a negative net margin of 6.34%. sell-side analysts forecast that Cedar Realty Trust Inc will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 11th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 10th. Cedar Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.36%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cedar Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cedar Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood set a $4.00 price target on shares of Cedar Realty Trust and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.55.

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust which focuses on the ownership, operation and redevelopment of grocery-anchored shopping centers in high-density urban markets from Washington, DC to Boston. The Company's portfolio (excluding properties treated as "held for sale") comprises 59 properties, with approximately 8.7 million square feet of gross leasable area.

