KBC Group NV Has $672,000 Position in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

KBC Group NV lessened its position in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 33.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,328 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signition LP bought a new position in shares of East West Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $239,000. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 107.4% during the 4th quarter. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. now owns 5,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Burney Co. bought a new position in shares of East West Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $344,000. Timber Hill LLC bought a new position in shares of East West Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $361,000. Finally, ETRADE Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 55.9% during the 4th quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 6,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 2,507 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Dominic Ng sold 5,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.78, for a total transaction of $414,242.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 436,993 shares in the company, valued at $31,367,357.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Irene H. Oh sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.99, for a total transaction of $364,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 40,672 shares in the company, valued at $2,968,649.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 116,578 shares of company stock worth $8,179,557. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

EWBC has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of East West Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of East West Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group began coverage on shares of East West Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $75.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. East West Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.23.

East West Bancorp traded up $0.17, reaching $70.45, on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The stock had a trading volume of 11,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 895,588. The firm has a market cap of $10.34 billion, a PE ratio of 20.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.41. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.86 and a 1-year high of $73.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $401.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.81 million. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 32.46% and a return on equity of 14.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. research analysts expect that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 1st were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.12%.

About East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, business executives, professionals, and other individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

