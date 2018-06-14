Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Begins Coverage on Howard Bancorp (HBMD)

Equities researchers at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Howard Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBMD) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “market perform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Howard Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Howard Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Shares of HBMD traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $18.00. 100,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,979. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.80 million, a P/E ratio of 22.78 and a beta of -0.08. Howard Bancorp has a 12-month low of $16.70 and a 12-month high of $24.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Howard Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBMD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $16.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.19 million. Howard Bancorp had a negative net margin of 0.06% and a positive return on equity of 4.50%. analysts predict that Howard Bancorp will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBMD. RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Howard Bancorp by 417.9% in the first quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 355,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,037,000 after acquiring an additional 286,791 shares during the period. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp purchased a new stake in Howard Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $5,657,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Howard Bancorp by 31.2% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 517,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,248,000 after acquiring an additional 122,999 shares during the period. Banc Funds Co. LLC raised its holdings in Howard Bancorp by 28.6% in the first quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 179,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,558,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Howard Bancorp by 57.1% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 110,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. 73.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Howard Bancorp Company Profile

Howard Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Howard Bank that commercial banking, mortgage banking, and consumer finance products and services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and other consumers. The company offers various consumer and business deposit products, including demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, individual retirement accounts, and commercial and retail checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

