Kellogg (K) Shares Bought by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,599 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of K. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Kellogg during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $112,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kellogg during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $128,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kellogg during the first quarter valued at approximately $139,000. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY raised its position in Kellogg by 985.2% during the first quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY now owns 2,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Vestpro Financial Partners Inc. dba CPF Texas purchased a new stake in Kellogg during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.64, for a total transaction of $16,410,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Amit Banati sold 1,992 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total value of $129,539.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,275,823.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 626,992 shares of company stock valued at $39,993,290. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kellogg traded up $0.46, reaching $66.23, during mid-day trading on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. 61,084 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,025,096. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The firm has a market cap of $22.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.51. Kellogg has a 12-month low of $56.40 and a 12-month high of $74.28.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 67.81% and a net margin of 11.10%. Kellogg’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. equities analysts expect that Kellogg will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 31st. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.47%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on K shares. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $65.00 target price on Kellogg and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price (down previously from $66.00) on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Monday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Kellogg from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.79.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through U.S. Morning Foods, U.S. Snacks, U.S. Specialty, North America Other, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific segments. Its principal products include cookies, crackers, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, fruit-flavored snacks, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, and veggie foods.

