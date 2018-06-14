Keryx Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KERX) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”

Keryx Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KERX) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, May 19th.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Maxim Group set a $9.00 target price on Keryx Biopharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. ValuEngine lowered Keryx Biopharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Keryx Biopharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Keryx Biopharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.19.

Keryx Biopharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.05. The stock had a trading volume of 953,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,172,007. Keryx Biopharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $3.92 and a twelve month high of $8.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $623.12 million, a P/E ratio of -5.73 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -3.96.

Keryx Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KERX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18). Keryx Biopharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 10,954.62% and a negative net margin of 230.00%. The firm had revenue of $21.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.80 million. sell-side analysts predict that Keryx Biopharmaceuticals will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Keryx Biopharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $142,000. Harvey Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Keryx Biopharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $163,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Keryx Biopharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $187,000. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. bought a new position in shares of Keryx Biopharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Keryx Biopharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 61.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Keryx Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing medicines for patients with kidney disease in the United States. It markets its lead product Auryxia (ferric citrate), an orally available, absorbable, iron-based medicine for the control of serum phosphorus levels in patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) on dialysis, as well as for the treatment of iron deficiency anemia in adults with CKD not on dialysis.

