Key Energy Services, Inc. (KEG) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.87 Per Share

Posted by on Jun 14th, 2018

Brokerages expect that Key Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:KEG) will announce earnings of ($0.87) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Key Energy Services’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.75) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.98). Key Energy Services reported earnings of ($1.42) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Key Energy Services will report full year earnings of ($3.44) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.77) to ($3.10). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($1.10) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.41) to ($0.79). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Key Energy Services.

Key Energy Services (NYSE:KEG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.26) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $125.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.20 million.

Several analysts have commented on KEG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Key Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, March 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $17.00 target price on shares of Key Energy Services and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, April 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Key Energy Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Key Energy Services in a report on Friday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Key Energy Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Key Energy Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Key Energy Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $176,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Key Energy Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $179,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Key Energy Services by 149.4% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 24,319 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 14,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Key Energy Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $352,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.36% of the company’s stock.

KEG traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $15.70. The company had a trading volume of 1,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,512. Key Energy Services has a 52-week low of $8.20 and a 52-week high of $20.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $310.95 million, a PE ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 2.40.

About Key Energy Services

Key Energy Services, Inc operates as an onshore rig-based well servicing contractor in the United States. The company's U.S. Rig Services segment is involved in the completion of newly drilled wells; workover and recompletion of existing oil and natural gas wells; well maintenance activities; and plugging and abandonment of wells at the end of their lives, as well as provision of specialty drilling services to oil and natural gas producers.

